3 Motorcycle-borne Men Drag Home Guard Jawan for over 500 Metres in Haryana's Sonipat

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Three men on a motorcycle dragged a home guard jawan for over 500 metres to avoid being fined for violating traffic rules in Haryana's Sonipat district, an official said on Tuesday.

Home guard jawan Jaideep, who was with a traffic police team near Maharana Pratap Chowk on Monday, signalled the trio to stop their vehicle for checking but the two pillion riders on the motorcycle caught hold of his hand and neck and dragged him for more than half-a-kilometre, the police official told reporters.

Later, Jaideep was dumped in the middle of a road and he narrowly escaped from being run over by approaching vehicles, the official said.

A video of the incident, recorded by some people travelling in another vehicle, has gone viral on the social media.

A case has been registered in the matter and Jaideep admitted to a hospital, the official added.

