400 People from Bihar on Pilgrimage in J-K Seek Transportation to Their Hometowns

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Over 400 residents of Bihar, who came on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi temple, have requested Bihar government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide them transportation to their hometowns during the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus."We are paying for accommodation (in hotels) but they are asking us to vacate now. Some among us have fallen sick," a tourist said. He said some pilgrims have their children waiting at home. Seven more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Srinagar district, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said on Saturday.Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

