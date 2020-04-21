50 More Undertrials in Delhi May Get Interim Bail

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Around 50 Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) suffering from various illnesses are expected to be released on interim bail in a few days to contain the over-crowding in jails in the national capital in view of the coronavirus pandemic, said a press release issued by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).In order to further decongest the jails, High Powered Committee on April 18 further relaxed with respect to those prisoners/UTPs who are suffering from HIV, Cancer, Chronic Kidney Dysfunction (UTPs requiring Dialysis), Hepatitis B or C, Asthma, and TB on 'interim bail' for a period of 45 days.Relaxed criteria is for Undertrial prisoners (UTPs), who are in custody for three months or more, facing trial in a case which prescribes a maximum sentence of 7 years or less and who are in custody for a period of six months or more, facing trial in a case which prescribes a maximum sentence of 10 years or less."Directions were given to Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to file applications of UTPs falling in this criteria for interim bail. It is expected that on the basis of the relaxed criteria, approximately 50 UTPs suffering from various illness(es) shall be released in coming 3-4 days," a statement issued by DSLSA said.High Powered Committee taking into account the lockdown call given by Prime Minister as well as to uphold the principle of social distancing has given requisite directions to the Director-General (Prisons) and Police for safe transportation of the released prisoners to their respective homes, after proper medical screening.However, the committee directed the concerned authorities not to consider prisoners, who are suffering from various illnesses but are facing charges for heinous crimes like rape, acid attack, NDPS, POCSO Act, corruption, money laundering, anti-national activities and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for interim bail.Taking into account the jail population of Rohini Jail, Tihar Court Complex and Mandoli Court Complex, as well as their respective areas and outlays, the Committee has unanimously resolved the transferring of 200 prisoners from Rohini Jail and 50 prisoners from Tihar to Mandoli would sufficiently decongest Rohini and Tihar. By doing so, Jail administration would be in a position to implement "social distancing" amongst the inmates of all the three Jail complexes, the committee said.In pursuant to control the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) Apex Court took the issue of over-crowding of prisons, and issued the various directions.Delhi government had in consonance to the directions constituted a High Powered Committee consisting of Justice Hima Kohli, Executive Chairperson of State Legal Services Authorities, Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General (Prisons). (ANI)

