50-year-old COVID-19 Patient Passes Away in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], April 19 (ANI): A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient has passed away in Gurugram on Saturday night, according to District Administration."A 50-year-old person, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at around 12 midnight," said Gurugram District Administration" Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 14,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

