Ahead of the release of 'Aarya 2', actor Sushmita Sen opened up about her experience of working on the project amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."We've become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that's our new thing! When we completed the shoot for Aarya 2, on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic. There were so many people who had to sit at home, but this is also a nice culmination of teamwork. Everyone just pulled in following the rules and making it possible," the actor said. Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Favourite Memory While Shooting the Scene Featured in the Motion Poster of the Series.

She added, "The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever.For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hrs a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult. Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen Looks 'Deadlier Than Ever' as Makers Shares Her First Look From the New Season of Disney+ Hotstar Show (Watch Video).

But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean Aarya season 2 is a big leap from the first season!" Created by Ram Madhvani, 'Aarya 2' will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

