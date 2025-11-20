The excitement around Miss Universe 2025 is at its peak as the world prepares for the grand finale on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 74th edition of the global pageant will bring together more than 100 contestants, each vying for the prestigious crown. Representing India this year is Manika Vishwakarma, a proud native of Rajasthan, who won the national title in August during a glittering ceremony in Jaipur. Did India's Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

Manika Vishwakarma

Representing India on the international stage is Manika Vishwakarma, who hails from Rajasthan. She earned her national crown in a dazzling ceremony in Jaipur on August 18, 2025. Known for her confidence and grace, Manika has been receiving massive support from fans across the country. If she secures the Miss Universe 2025 title, she will become the fourth Indian woman to bring the crown home following Sushmita Sen (1994), Lara Dutta (2000) and Harnaaz Sandhu (2021).

India Timing and Where To Watch

The finale will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, with the event beginning at 8:00 AM (Thailand local time). For viewers in India, the live broadcast will be available at 6:30 AM IST. Fans can watch the entire show through the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, where the organisation will stream the event live. Miss Universe India 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How To Watch the Grand Finale Online? Date, Time and Other Details To Know the Prestigious Beauty Pageant Winner.

Miss Universe 2025 Celebrates ‘Power of Love’

Last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark, will crown her successor at this year’s ceremony. Miss Universe 2025 embraces the theme “The Power of Love,” highlighting unity, compassion and the strength of diverse voices. With the nation cheering her on, hopes are high that India may celebrate its fourth Miss Universe victory.

