After 10-day Walk, Migrant Workers Reach UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, May 6 (PTI) A group of migrant workers, accompanied by women and children, reached UP's Shamli after travelling on foot for 10 days from Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

The group of 40 included five children and three women.

They were going towards Fatehpur district when police stopped them in Shamli on Tuesday evening.

Police said the group members said that they had to cross the Yamuna river with the help of a tube during their journey.

