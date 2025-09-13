New Delhi, September 13: An FIR has been filed against leaders of the Indian National Congress for disseminating an AI-generated video that purportedly maligns the reputation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. The action, which amounts to serious infringement of legal standards, ethical norms, and the dignity of women, occurred through the official social media account of INC Bihar on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 10.

The complaint, which led to this legal action, was lodged by Sanket Gupta, the Convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell. The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, specifically sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2), and 61(2). On September 10, the Bihar Congress posted an AI-generated video that has gone viral, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics. BJP Slams AI-Generated Video of PM Narendra Modi and His Mother Heeraben As ‘Disgusting and Shameful’; Bihar Congress Orders Internal Probe After Backlash (Watch Video).

The party had come under fire once before, while an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led' Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother. In reponse, the BJP launched a massive attack against the Opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged abuses. ‘Maa Shabd Par Rajneeti Nahin Honi Chahiye’: Tej Pratap Yadav Advises Congress, BJP to Not Do Politics on Word Mother, Says ‘It Is a Sin’ (Watch Video).

Earlier, PM Modi also hit out at RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. "Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister stated that his mother, who passed at 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)