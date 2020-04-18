AIIMS Doctor Contributes Rs 2 Lakh Prize Money to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): AIIMS doctor Uma Kumar, who recently won National sci-tech communication award, contributed her prize money of Rs 2 lakh in PM-CARES Fund to help the government fight COVID-19.Talking to ANI, Uma, Head of Department of Rheumatology at AIIMS, said it was her decision to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund as the country is reeling under coronavirus which has claimed over 400 lives. "Coronavirus has shaken the whole world an has created an unprecedented situation. Many people in the country are suffering from the virus. I received this award on February 28 on Science Day. I received 2 lakh rupees and contributed it to the PM-CARES because I thought the money will be used for the welfare of the country," said Dr Uma. "People should come forward for help as the virus and subsequent lockdown has affected everyone and everything is standstill," she said. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to Professor Uma on February 28. The award was given to her for popularising medical science amongst the masses through electronic media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 created the PM-CARES Fund and appealed all countrymen to show their support for the cause.People from all walks of life have contributed their bid to help the country.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835, including 1767 cured and discharged and 452 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)