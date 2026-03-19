Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on Thursday, March 19, in Mumbai. The news was confirmed to ANI by a source close to the designer. Garima Malhotra shared a very close bond with her son. Pankaj Tripathi's Mother Passes Away at 89, Actor Was Present During Final Moments.

Manish Malhotra's Posts Tribute to His Mother Garima Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Over the years, Manish Malhotra often spoke about how important she was in his life and how she stood by him during his personal and professional journey. In one of his Mother's Day posts, he spoke about the strong role she played in shaping his life and career. Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion." He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema. Mohanlal’s Mother Shantakumari Amma Passes Away at 90 in Kochi After Prolonged Illness.

"My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mothers Day," he wrote at the time.

Manish Malhotra's Post on Mother's Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Celebs Visit Manish Malhotra's Home After His Mother's Demise

Following the news of her passing, members of the film and fashion industry have started arriving at Manish Malhotra's home to offer their condolences and stand by him during this difficult time. Among those seen visiting the designer's residence were actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Varun Dhawan, who arrived with his wife to pay their respects.

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