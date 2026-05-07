Airliners with Australian Women and Children Linked to Islamic State Lands in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Airliners carrying Australian women and children with alleged ties to the Islamic State group landed in Australia on Thursday.

An airliner reportedly carrying three Australian women and eight children landed in Melbourne, while a separate plane carrying a woman and her son arrived in Sydney soon after.

The Australian government announced on Wednesday that the 13 — who have spent years in a Syrian desert camp — planned to return to Australia. Police said the women face potential criminal charges relating to their alleged time in the Islamic State group’s so-called caliphate that spanned Syrian and Iraq.

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Both Qatar Airways flights took off minutes apart from Doha bound for Australia’s two largest cities. QR904, which landed in Melbourne first, was followed by QR908 in Sydney.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).