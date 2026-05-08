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Surat/Gandhinagar, May 8: The Surat Police on Friday traced and reunited 696 missing persons, including 257 children, with their families in four months as part of 'Operation Muskaan', following a large-scale re-investigation of missing cases registered over the past 18 years.

The Missing Cell of Surat Crime Branch conducted the operation between January and April after reviewing old case records and reopening long-pending investigations. Police said the initiative focused on cases from across different years, including some registered between 2022 and 2025, in addition to older unresolved matters. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi appreciated the efforts of the police team. Bengaluru: Accused Allegedly Swallows Locker Key at Police Station, Fed 10 kg Bananas.

Operation Muskaan Helps Missing People, Children Reunite

🚨𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙠𝙖𝙣 સુરત પોલીસના ‘ઓપરેશન મુસ્કાન’થી છેલ્લા ચાર મહિનામાં ૬૯૬ પરિવારોમાં ફરી ખુશીઓ પરત ફરી, ગુમ થયેલા સ્વજનોનું પરિવાર સાથે પુનઃમિલન કરાયું. pic.twitter.com/bvnT05D9mo — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) May 8, 2026

The operation was carried out under the guidance of State Director General of Police K.L.N. Rao and Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, with supervision from senior officers, including Additional Police Commissioner of Crime Branch, Karanraj Vaghela. Police officials said that multiple specialised teams were deployed to trace missing persons using technical surveillance, human intelligence, informant networks, and coordination with local sarpanches and police authorities in other states.

In several cases, individuals were located outside Gujarat, in different states or districts. According to official data, 152 persons were traced in January, including 16 boys, 15 girls, 86 women and 35 men. In February, 193 persons were reunited with their families, comprising 38 boys, 59 girls, 52 women and 44 men. In March, 194 individuals were traced, including 33 boys, 42 girls, 67 women and 52 men. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Killed, Others Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Nallah in Mughal Road (See Pics).

In April, 157 persons were recovered, including 27 boys, 27 girls, 50 women and 53 men. In total, the operation resulted in the reunion of 114 boys, 143 girls, 255 women and 184 men with their families. Police said the Missing Cell also undertook a detailed re-examination of records and registers of missing cases spanning the last 18 years to identify leads that had not been pursued earlier or had remained inconclusive. Officials added that the coordinated approach helped in resolving several long-pending cases and demonstrated the importance of sustained follow-up in missing persons investigations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Gujarat Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).