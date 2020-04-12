Amid Lockdown, Easter Midnight Prayers Held Without Congregation at Church in Panaji

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Easter midnight prayers were held at 'Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church' in Panaji without an assembled congregation keeping with the restrictions in place due to the nationwide lockdown.Speaking to ANI, Father Walter de Sa, Parish Priest said that although Easter was a joyous occasion, celebrating it without the congregation was a painful experience."Celebrating the Holy Week without a congregation of the faithful is painful. The COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown has forced us to celebrate it within the church. But we are hopeful that the resurrection of Jesus Christ will give us the hope that we will overcome this situation and we will get the remedy for it soon," Father Walter told ANI here.The priest added that special prayers were also held for the safety of the frontline workers and those infected by the disease."We prayed at night for the safety of our doctors, nurses, support staff, and all others who are working round the clock and for those who are infected by the disease," he said.He further said that although no mass will be held on Sunday, prayer services will be telecast at 12 pm.Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. (ANI)

