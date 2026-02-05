Mumbai, February 5: The Maharashtra state government has officially declared a paid holiday on Friday, February 7, to facilitate voter turnout for the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections. The directive, issued by the State Election Commission and the State Industries, Energy, and Labour Department, aims to ensure that all eligible voters in the polling districts can exercise their franchise without the risk of wage loss.

The mandate applies to a wide range of establishments beyond government offices, including private companies, industrial undertakings, and commercial shops. According to the government notification, the paid leave is mandatory for any employee who is a registered voter in the districts where the local body elections are being held. This move is part of the state's broader effort to boost democratic participation in rural and semi-urban governance. Weather Forecast Today, February 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Maharashtra School Holiday on February 7

The paid leave order covers all workers, including those employed on a daily wage or contractual basis. The state has clarified that the holiday is not limited to the manufacturing and service sectors but also extends to information technology (IT) firms, banks, and other corporate entities operating within the election jurisdictions.

Establishments that cannot shut down operations entirely due to the nature of their work are required to provide at least a two-to-three-hour window for employees to vote. However, this is only permitted in exceptional circumstances and with the prior approval of the district election officer. Maharashtra Cyber Issues Notice to X Over Satirical Post on CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Davos Visit, Seeks Removal of Objectionable Content.

Compliance and Penalties

The Labour Department has warned that any employer found violating this directive will face legal action under the prevailing election laws and the Minimum Wages Act. District collectors have been instructed to form monitoring squads to ensure that private firms do not deduct salaries or mark employees as "absent" on the day of the polls.

"It is the constitutional right of every citizen to vote," a senior state official noted. "By declaring a paid holiday, we are removing the professional barriers that often hinder voter turnout in local body elections."

Zilla Parishad Elections 2026 Schedule

According to the latest revised notification from the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the general elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis have been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026. This adjustment was made following the state's three-day mourning period for the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which temporarily halted campaign activities.

Under the updated timeline, all public campaigning must officially end by 10:00 PM on February 5, leading into the polling day where voting will be conducted from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The counting of votes is now set to begin at 10:00 AM on February 9, with the final results and the names of elected members expected to be published in the Government Gazette by February 11, 2026.

Significance of the ZP and Panchayat Samiti Polls

The Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are often referred to as the "mini-assembly" elections in Maharashtra. These bodies govern rural administration, managing crucial sectors such as primary education, healthcare, and local infrastructure.

The February 7 polls are being closely watched as a bellwether for political sentiment in the state's hinterland. With high stakes for all major political parties, the government is prioritising a smooth and high-turnout voting process.

Employees are advised to inform their supervisors in advance if they intend to utilize the paid leave for voting purposes. While the holiday is state-wide in its legal standing, it specifically targets those whose names appear on the electoral rolls for the specific regions going to the polls this Friday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).