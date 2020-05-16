Andhra CM Asks Officials to Prepare SOP for Preventing, Containing Spread of Coronavirus

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing, containing and minimizing the spread of coronavirus, especially in the crowded spaces in tune with the lockdown guidelines besides creating awareness on safety measures and instilling confidence in migrant labour.He made the remarks at a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.The officials informed the Chief Minister that the number of recoveries is gradually increasing, and 101 cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The officials also said that the testing capacity in Kurnool and Krishna districts will be increased further.An official release said the chief minister also discussed the exit plan to be implemented for controlling the spread of the virus.He asked the officials to prepare an SOP with measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, social distancing and other general measures.The chief minister said there is the need for allying fears of the public towards COVID-19 and ensuring that there is no stigma attached to the disease.The officials were asked to create awareness among people and encourage them to voluntarily come forward for testing without any fear.The officials have to distribute pamphlets to every house and educate them on coming forward with confidence rather than avoiding it.The chief minister took a serious note of the plight of migrant workers walking barefoot in the scorching summer."The officials have to be kind and generous towards the migrant labourers and provide proper food supplies along with transportation facilities for them. The officials have to plan accordingly for buses to transport migrant labour back to their native places," he said.Besides COVID-19 situation, the chief minister discussed the aspects of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and marketing strategies with the officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)