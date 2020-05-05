Andhra CM Launches App to Monitor Agriculture Needs of Farmers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched an app 'CMAPP (Comprehensive Monitoring of Agriculture, Price, and Procurement)', a mobile application to monitor the agriculture needs of farmers.During a review meeting on marketing intelligence, the Chief Minister said that the mobile application will display data relating to the cost, procurement, and marketing facilities of the farmers for their agriculture produce.The Chief Minister instructed the officials to monitor and review agriculture conditions including the sale and procurement of crops at the village level on a daily basis."All the joint collectors assigned with agriculture will be trained through a quick session on the use of app," said Reddy.AP Agricultural Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and Special Chief Secretary of Agricultural Department Poonam Malakondaiah were among those present. (ANI)

