New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Passengers arriving from Dubai at airports across India on Saturday described a controlled situation in the United Arab Emirates despite missile alerts, with many expressing relief at returning home safely and thanking the government for its evacuation efforts.

At Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, a returnee described the ground situation in Dubai as largely normal, with periodic sirens and advisories urging residents to remain indoors unless facing an emergency.

"The situation is very normal there. Sirens ring and alarms come but still, it's quite a normal environment. Advisory is to stay inside unless it's an emergency," the passenger said.

Another passenger arriving at Delhi airport said missiles were being intercepted and that residents had been advised to keep emergency bags packed with essentials.

"The missiles are being intercepted and we used to receive emergency alerts. We were advised to stay safe and stay indoors. And keep one bag packed, ready with all essentials," the passenger said.

At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a passenger said the Government of Dubai was handling the situation effectively and that the Maharashtra government had assisted in arranging the flight back to India.

"The Government of Dubai is handling the situation very well. The state government helped me in arranging the flight," the passenger said.

Another passenger arriving in Mumbai said the situation in Dubai remained controlled despite witnessing missile activity.

"The situation in Dubai is controlled. I saw missiles going up and down near me, but nothing of it actually affected the civilians. Even the university was very good with the students. They kept asking us about our welfare and if we were okay, and I think the UAE is one of the safest countries in the way they handled this situation," the passenger said.

At Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat, passengers expressed relief at being back on Indian soil and credited government intervention for facilitating their return.

"I am very happy to be back in India and I thank the government," one passenger said, while another added, "There is no big problem in Dubai, but the flights are getting rescheduled. I am feeling very happy to be back in India."

The accounts collectively reflect a pattern of relative calm in Dubai amid ongoing regional tensions, with authorities maintaining safety protocols and issuing timely advisories to residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced that it would operate flights to five destinations in West Asia on Saturday amid the tense situation in the region.

According to the airline's travel advisory, flights will operate to Dubai Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Airport, Akrotiri Airport, and Fujairah International Airport. Return flights from these West Asian cities to Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are also being operated to facilitate the return of Indian nationals.

"To support customers during this time, subject to prevailing safety conditions and applicable regulatory approvals, IndiGo will be operating flights to five destinations in the Middle East on March 7, 2026, as detailed below. Our teams remain by your side, doing everything possible to help you continue your journey, while keeping the safety and well-being of our customers and crew at the heart of every decision we make," the airline said in its advisory.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia that is affecting air travel between India and the region. (ANI)

