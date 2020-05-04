Anil Kapoor Remembers Irrfan Khan's Contagious Smile Days After His Demise

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Days after the demise of his 'Slumdog Millionaire' co-star Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor on Monday remembered the seasoned star and said that he will especially remember his contagious 'smile.'Kapoor took to Instagram to share three pictures of himself with Irrfan.In one of the pictures, Khan is seen speaking at an event while Kapoor is seen sitting beside him and laughing while looking at him."These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I'll always remember about Irrfan," Kapoor wrote in the caption.The other two pictures are from the famous international film award function - Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG). The two pictures feature the cast of the film including Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and others besides himself and Irrfan.Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer 'Slumdog Millionaire' is a recipient of Oscar awards in many categories and it also has several SAG awards to its name.The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer.The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox,' 'The Namesake' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)