ASI Illuminates Monuments on World Heritage Day with Message to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lit earthen lamps near Qutub Minar on World Heritage Day on Saturday, conveying the message of "stay home, stay safe" amid the lockdown to curb coronavirus pandemic. ASI on Saturday lit up monuments in Delhi, Kolkata and Cooch Behar. The Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the Cooch Behar Palace Museum in West Bengal and the Metcalfe Hall, Currency Building in Kolkata were illuminated. While the UNESCO World heritage site Qutub Minar was lit with the message of "stay home, stay safe", the Red Fort glowed in the light of earthen lamps forming India's map with the words "Hum Jeetengey" (we will win).Taking to Twitter, the ASI posted a short video clip from the Red Fort and wrote: "In this tough time of Corona Virus Epidemic, a message from Red Fort is that we will win."At Humayun's Tomb, ASI lit 41 candles to symbolise the 41 days of the lock-down period, denoting that "one candle of humanity is enough to fight the darkness."Speaking to ANI, ASI official Arvind said that the earthen lamps and candles are being lightened to support the corona warriors and to boost their morale as they are working to save the nation. "The ASI has lightened up 3 heritage sites in Delhi -- Qutub Minar, Lal Qila and Red Fort," he said.The ASI has closed all its historic buildings for the general public in view of COVID-19 lockdown. The World Heritage Day is about preserving the diversity of the world's built monuments and heritage sites. It also emphasises on the efforts required to conserve these sites. This year, the theme of the day is "Shared Culture', 'Shared heritage' and 'Shared responsibility", focusing on global unity against COVID-19. (ANI)

