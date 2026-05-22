Assailants Open Fire in Separate Attacks on the Honduran Coast, Killing at Least 16 People

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks Thursday on the Honduran coast, killing at least 16 people, including six police officers, police said.

The first incident took place at a plantation in the municipality of Trujillo in northern Honduras, where at least 10 workers were shot and killed, National Police spokesperson Edgardo Barahona said.

The resource-rich region has been the site of a decades-long agrarian conflict.

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The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has previously issued precautionary measures to some activists in the region who have been threatened, surveilled and intimidated for their work defending the environment and land rights.

The 2024 killing of environmental leader Juan López highlighted the dangers of defending natural resources in this highly militarized area of Honduras. The Central American nation regularly ranks as one of the most dangerous for environmentalists, with five killed in 2024 and 18 the year before, according to nongovernmental organization Global Witness.

Three people were recently arrested for masterminding López's killing, providing a rare glimpse of justice in a country with high rates of impunity.

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In the second attack, assailants opened fire on police in the municipality of Omoa in the Cortes department near the Guatemalan border, killing six officers, including a senior officer, police said.

The officers were assigned to an anti-gang mission and were attacked while traveling to Omoa from the capital, Tegucigalpa, police said.

Although Barahona said at least 10 workers were killed in Trujillo, he said the overall toll still remains unclear, partly because relatives of the victims have removed bodies of their loved ones. Investigators have been sent to the scene, he said.

The National Police and armed forces will respond to both of the areas where attacks took place, and teams including forensic specialists and prosecutors will be formed to investigate, the Security Ministry said.

Honduras has struggled with high rates of crime linked to gangs and the transnational drug trade, although its homicide rate has decreased significantly in recent years since a 2011 peak of 83 murders per 100,000 residents, according to the World Bank.

International human rights organizations have criticized Honduras for its militarized approach to fighting crime, which they say has led to human rights abuses including torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

This includes a three-year state of exception to suspend some constitutional rights and grant more power to security forces that ended in January 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 04:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).