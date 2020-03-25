Bhagwat Urges People to Follow Lockdown, Says Keep Personal Interest Aside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday hailed the decision of a nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, and urged people to follow the rules of the lockdown.In his address, Bhagwat said: "India, along with the world, is embroiled in a war against the global crisis. Therefore, the volunteers have a responsibility to follow. Today is 'resolution day' (Sankalp Diwas), as we have to remain resolute in doing our duty and performing our social responsibilities, in order to gain victory over the coronavirus threat. Our work can be done properly by following the 21-day lockdown."Bhagwat further stated that the citizens have to abide by the regulations made by the government and administration.He also said that the volunteers have already begun the work to fight the global threat, such as supporting the various schemes of the administration and provide relief for the people."Maintaining social distance is very important in this fight. This can only be spread through community discipline," he said.Bhagwat further said that the national interest should be pursued during the efforts to fight COVID-19, keeping aside one's personal interests.In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

