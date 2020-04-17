Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates Online Website for Doorstep Delivery of Fruits, Vegetables

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 17 (ANI): To facilitate doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables during the extended lockdown phase, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the online delivery website 'Cghaat' at his residence.Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Shukla and Deputy Secretary to the CM, Saumya Chaurasiya, were present on the occasion.The portal, cghaat.in, has been developed by Chhattisgarh government's agency Chips.The fruit and vegetable vendors interested in providing services through this portal can register online and start providing home delivery against online orders placed as soon as they receive Collector's permission. This service is available free of charge to vendors.Customers interested in purchasing from the portal can also register free of charge and choose the vendor of their choice. Apart from fruits and vegetables, other essential items such as milk, groceries, forest-produce, etc would also be delivered soon through the portal.The service has first been made available in Raipur city, but will soon be extended to other big cities in the state.The portal will come in handy for people wishing to practice physical distancing and will also minimize the chances of crowding at the shops. (ANI)

