BJP Distributes Around 10 Cr Food Packets Among Needy

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Contributing to the fight against coronavirus, the BJP has distributed around 10 crore food packets among the needy people across the country so far.As per the official BJP data, the party has so far distributed 9.75 crore food packets to the people across the country against the target of providing food packets to 5 crore people.As per the data, the BJP has also distributed 2.5 crore masks and 2.25 crore ration kits to the people as well.After discussion within the party, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda had instructed party workers to provide food packets to 5 crore needy people. Moreover, two lakh party workers are engaged in the service of the old and sick people.In addition, 32.17 lakh party workers have been deployed on the ground to provide assistance to the people. The party has said that 30.90 lakh party workers have contributed to the PM's fund on the call of the Prime Minister.BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda has expressed satisfaction over the fact that the party has successfully achieved its target and even has managed to reach beyond it."During this unprecedented crisis, the BJP has demonstrated why it has earned the trust of crores of Indians and grown to become the world's largest political party. Huge numbers of BJP workers have been volunteering in all areas, standing with and serving the neediest fellow citizens," he said."Under the leadership of party president JP Nadda, they are implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he said.Nadda is said to be constantly monitoring the public relief works and is also regularly interacting with party leaders, activists and those responsible for the control room set up at the national and regional level. (ANI)

