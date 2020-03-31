BJP Hits Back at Sena over Editorial on Coronavirus Funds

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP hit back on Tuesday after an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed its former ally's legislators for contributing funds to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak to the party's kitty rather than any national corpus.

BJP general secretary Atul Bhatkalkar dug out an old new report to claim that Sena MLAs had similarly contributed to party funds during the flooding in several parts of Maharashtra.

"Despite being a part of state government (at the time with the BJP), Sena MLAs deposited their monthly salary at the Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar. Why should (Saamana executive editor) Sanjay Raut get agitated when we do the same? He should see what his party has done in the past before writing an editorial," Bhatkalkar said.

