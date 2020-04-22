BJP Welcomes Ordinance on Violence Against Healthcare Workers, Says Nation Stands with Them

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to make violence against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence, saying the whole nation stands with medics and other health professionals.

BJP president J P Nadda said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all party workers are committed to the safety and respect of healthcare professionals.

All BJP workers express their gratitude towards healthcare professionals serving humanity in this time of crisis, he said and thanked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for taking back their proposed protest.

The IMA has called off its proposed 'White alert' and 'Black day' protests scheduled on April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday.

The doctors' body has been demanding that the Centre bring a law to protect healthcare workers from rising attacks at a time when they are battling COVID-19.

Nadda assured the doctors' body that this government will ensure their safety.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this ordinance is a testimony of the Modi government's commitment towards the safety of healthcare professionals.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to protecting those who are protecting India during these challenging times. Bringing an ordinance to end violence against our doctors and health workers is a testimony of the same. This will go a long way in assuring their safety and dignity," he tweeted.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine, meeting a key demand of health professionals in the wake of recent attacks on them.

Asserting that the government has "zero tolerance" for violence and harassment against doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare personnel, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a person can be sentenced to anywhere between three months and five years in jail, besides a fine between Rs 50,000 and two lakh, for such crimes under the new provision.

In cases where injuries are serious, the punishment will range from six months to seven years, and carry fine between Rs 1-5 lakhs, he said.

