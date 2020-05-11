Business Briefs Indian Bank Donates Rs 40 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) State-run Indian Bank on Monday said it has donated Rs 40 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand draft for the said amount was handed over to Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar by the bank's field general manager Sandeep Gupta in Mumbai, a release said.

* * * * * * * Suryoday Small Finance Bank launches overdraft facility *

Small finance lender Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has launched a working capital product with a small/micro overdraft facility to help its microfinance customers meet their urgent liquidity requirements during the lockdown. At present, the bank has set a limit of Rs 5,000 for its existing customers for the working capital product.

* * * * * * BSH Home appliance to resume retail sale of Bosch *

BSH Home appliances on Monday said its brand Bosch has resumed its service and has opened retail stores in 17 cities.

"In line with the government's recent notification ending the national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Bosch has resumed its services across 17 Indian cities,” the company said in a statement.

* * * * * Thomson TV to resume manufacturing operation *

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which manufactures TV under French brand Thomson is set to resume its manufacturing facility this week in line with directives provided by the state and the central government.

Last week the company resumed its sales on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Most of its customer-service, sales, warehouse and installation staff had been working indefinitely to provide services to its customers across 8000 pin-codes, in India.

The company will kickstart operations with minimum workforce, to begin with, in order to establish physical ‘social' distancing.

