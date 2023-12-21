Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] December 21 (ANI): The 29th Indian Plumbing Conference, themed "Net Zero Water in the Built Environment," was inaugurated by Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, at the YMCA International Centre in Ahmedabad on December 21.

The conference, graced by the presence of Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State, commenced with Dr Bimal Patel, Director, HCP Design Planning & Management, a renowned designer of iconic projects, delivering the keynote address.

With a focus on critical issues concerning water conservation and sustainability, the conference aims to foster a circular water economy in the construction sector.

Emphasizing the urgency for sustainable practices, the event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to making India carbon neutral by 2070, recognizing that buildings are responsible for 40 per cent of carbon emissions.

The primary goal is to achieve Net Zero Water in the Built Environment through water circularity or neutrality.

Given India's position as the largest global population holder and its status as the largest extractor of groundwater, the conference underscores the need to re-evaluate building strategies for sustainability and water conservation.

Key discussion points include techniques such as rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, and water-efficient sanitaryware and fittings to enable efficient water use and treatment in Net Zero Water buildings.

The conference advocates for increased education and awareness on Net Zero Water, calling for the installation of low-flow sanitaryware and fittings, rainwater harvesting, and the reclamation of all used water (grey and black) to establish a circular water loop.

Bhupendra Patel commended the Indian Plumbing Association for organizing the successful 29th Indian Plumbing Conference.

He stated, "I congratulate the Indian Plumbing Association for organizing the successful 29th Indian Plumbing Conference. It is laudable that you are committed to solving crucial concerns such as water conservation and sustainability in the built environment. This conference provides an important forum for industry leaders and professionals to cooperate on novel ideas".

Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma said, "The emphasis on reaching Net Zero Water in the Built Environment demonstrates the dedication to sustainable practices. I applaud IPA's efforts to promote communication and collaboration among industry stakeholders."

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of, the Indian Plumbing Association, expressed gratitude to industry experts, speakers, and attendees, stating, "This conference exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the plumbing industry. The thoughtful discussions on 'Net Zero Water in the Built Environment' underscore our dedication to shaping a future where water conservation and sustainable practices are at the forefront of the construction sector. I am thankful to industry experts, speakers and attendees for making this conference a pivotal moment for advancing excellence in plumbing practices. "

The conference will feature speakers and panellists discussing crucial topics such as Making India Water Positive, Reclamation of Water in the Built Environment, Water Use Efficiency, Case Studies on Zero Liquid Discharge, and the importance of the 5 R's (Respect, Reduce, Recharge, Recycle & Reuse) in water management.

Speakers and panellists include Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, Ashwini Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, Government of Gujarat, Avinash Mishra, Former Adviser, Niti Ayog, Ar Jayesh Hariyani, Chairman and Managing Director at INI Design Studio, Madhurima Madhav, Scientist D, Joint Director, BIS, Dr Pawan Labhasetwar, Chief Scientist and Head, NEERI, Dr Sanjay Dahasahasra, Former Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and Member CPHEEO, Prof V Srinivas Chary, Centre Director and Professor, Administrative Staff College of India.

The conference will conclude on December 23rd with the Indian Plumbing Professionals League (IPPL) 2023 Grand Finale, a knowledge-sharing and skill-enhancing competition.

Throughout the conference, an exhibition showcasing the latest plumbing products and technologies will be open to all attendees.

The 29th Indian Plumbing Conference offers a unique platform for professionals in the building industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for engagement and knowledge enrichment.

Attendees will gain exposure to the forefront of sustainable practices in the construction sector.

The conference serves as a knowledge hub, offering deep insights into cutting-edge technologies and products crucial for the development of Net Zero water-compliant buildings.

Moreover, the conference offers practical insights through Case Studies on Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). These case studies, presented by experts, will equip participants with actionable information for effective implementation in real-world scenarios.

As a collective endeavour, the 29th Indian Plumbing Conference catalyzes fostering excellence, setting industry standards, and shaping the sustainable and resilient future of plumbing practices in India. (ANI)

