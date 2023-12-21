New Delhi, December 21: The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is holding a meeting at the party headquarters where a decision on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be taken. The CWC meeting is being chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and attended by senior leaders like CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several others are also present. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Hold CWC Meeting To Strategise for General Polls on December 21, Say Sources.

Congress Working Committee Meeting

आज कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति बैठक (CWC) में मेरे शुरुआती वक्तव्य के कुछ अंश — • 18वीं लोक सभा के चुनाव हमारे सामने खड़े हैं। इसी संबंध में 19 दिसंबर 2023 को INDIA गठबंधन की चौथी बैठक दिल्ली में हुई। • हम कई दिशाओं में आगे बढ़े हैं। हमें समान विचारों वाले साथियों के साथ समन्वय… pic.twitter.com/8VqaoRATSe — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 21, 2023

A party source said that the meeting may give the nod for the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0. The source said that the yatra might begin from the second week of January from the northeast and will go till Gujarat in the next 50 days in a hybrid mode, including padyatra and bus yatra. Besides the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, several other decisions will also be taken.

