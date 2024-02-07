New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): In a written reply to a question posed in Lok Sabha today, Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed that a total of 3,02,550 candidates have been provisionally empaneled over the last five years up to 31.12.2023 for various Group 'C' posts in the Indian Railways.

The process of filling vacancies on the Indian Railways is a continuous one, given the vast size, spatial distribution, and critical operational nature of the railway network.

Also Read | Rishabh Sawhney On Life After ‘Fighter’: Anil Kapoor Sir Advised Me To Choose My Next Film Wisely! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Vacancies are primarily filled through the placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies, in accordance with operational requirements. In cases where vacancies arise during this process, they are subsequently filled.

Vaishnaw further highlighted that two major examinations, collectively involving over 2.37 crore candidates, have recently been conducted to fill 1.39 lakh vacancies.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says 'Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples'.

The first stage computer-based test for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) saw participation from more than 1.26 crore candidates and was conducted across 211 cities and 726 centers in 15 languages, spanning 7 phases from 28.12.2020 to 31.07.2021.

Similarly, the computer-based test for CEN RRC 01/2019 (Level 1) witnessed participation from over 1.11 crore candidates. This examination took place across 191 cities and 551 centers in 15 languages, conducted over 5 phases from 17.08.2022 to 11.10.2022.

Discussing the empanelment of candidates, Vaishnaw emphasized that a total of 3,02,550 candidates have been provisionally empaneled for various Group 'C' posts, including Level 1 and security-related positions, over the last five years (from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023) and the current year (2023-2024 up to 31.12.2023).

In addition, the Minister underlined that effective manpower planning involves a continuous review of sanctioned strength, taking into account changing workload conditions, the introduction of new technologies, working systems, and the creation of new assets.

Vaishnaw said, "Manpower planning requires continuous review of sanctioned strength in view of changing workload conditions, introduction of new technologies, working systems, creation of new assets etc. Work studies are regularly conducted in Railways for various activities. This exercise enables Indian Railways to utilize its human resources in most efficient and productive manner".

Regular work studies are conducted within the Railways for various activities, enabling the organization to utilize its human resources efficiently and productively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)