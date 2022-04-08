Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PromotEdge, Eastern India's leading celebrates its 7th anniversary as they embark on a new journey with more challenges.

Saurav Agarwal and Avik Guha, the Co-Founder duo, added "the vision is to become that ultimate digitally desi agency who cuts across Indian sensibilities across all tiers like none else and build that seamless bridge between the online & offline."

With the credit of creating Eastern India's first sports IP in Volley Biswas, for Team Kolkata Thunderbolts, to building brand voices for a fortune 500 company in Sany to collaborating with world class companies in Tata Metaliks, Tega Industries, Austin Plywood, etc. Sayantan Guha, Creative Director added that "the agency looks to become a fierce force with a specialized team across industry sectors and service expertise."

Boasting of a team of diverse age groups, minds and skill sets, Vinay Kumar Agarwal, Chief Strategy Officer added, "The 7-year success story of the agency would not have been written this way without the sheer-efforts and commitments of our team."

Kolkata Thunderbolts' victory as the Champions of RuPay Prime Volleyball League broadcasted by Sony Pictures Limited added the cherry on top as the agency celebrated their partnership with team inculcating a new sporting culture of Volleyball in the state, with a rooted narrative for Bengal, they quite literally coined the change with the campaign "Banglar Ball Bodley Gechhey" celebrating a massive successful brand campaign and 2.5 million organic impressions on social media they celebrated a new victory for Bengal that summarised their tagline for this new team "Khelbe Bangla. Jitbe Bangla."

Speaking about the PromotEdge, Pawan Kumar Patodia, Co-founder & Chairman, KTB, says "The campaign resonated well with the fans. PromotEdge has successfully established the founding Volleyball Voice of Bengal, As an acknowledgement of their hard work we presented them with on-ground LED presence across the team's league matches and a stadium full of loud cheer of "Khelbe Bangla, Jitbe Bangla"."

The agency's next big milestone is definitely the rebranding work for Utkarsh, India - a leading manufacturer and exporter of Steel Structures, Steel ERW Pipes and Polymer products. The campaign proudly announced Utkarsh India as 'The Invisible Force' that touches every Indian home being the silent support behind a convenient, hassle-free lifestyle.

Apart from branding, the agency has bagged more than 50 of the prestigious accounts of web design and development namely Balrampur Chini Mills, TATA Steel Long Products, Austin Plywood, etc. and executed with sheer expertise. Furthermore, one of Kolkata's healthcare leaders B.P Poddar Hospitals' ad films became the talk of the town.

The agency envisions to be one of the forerunning integrated marketing voices of the country that seamlessly shifts between tradition to trending and becomes a house for global minds with desi roots, who think outside the dabba everyday of the week.

