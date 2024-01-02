PNN

New Delhi [India], January 2: Through the lens of RKG - Photography Exhibition 75th Exhibition at RKG Art & Culture Centre, New Friends Colony is live from Now.

The Exhibition featuring Classic Prints of World Travel Series and Natural Phenomena along with Creative Products such as Paper Carry Bags, Cloth Tote Bags, Book Marks, and Utility Pouches developed using Photography by Ravindra Kumar Gupta (RKG) passionately pursuing his creative hobby of Photography even at the age of 75.

Christoph Mayenburg Ambassador of Austria to Libya, visited the exhibition today to appreciate the creative endeavour of Ravindra kumar Gupta.

Through this captivating exhibition, he endeavours to unveil his creative odyssey in the realm of photography, showcasing inspiring images meticulously captured on his World Travel Series, he invites viewers to experience the breathtaking photographs that have left an indelible mark on his artistic soul. Each photograph serves as a visual testament to his passion for exploration, weaving a narrative that transcends borders and connects the audience with the profound beauty found in every corner of our planet.

Also explore the diverse range of products featuring the captivating photography of Ravindra Kumar Gupta across various mediums. Immerse yourself in the ways his photographs come to life, showcasing creativity in different formats and implementations.

