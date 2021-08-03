New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/Mediawire) 'Any sport thrives on heroes and role models whom fans want to watch, and up-and-coming athletes want to emulate.

Their achievements become benchmarks for subsequent generations and inspire them to aim higher, which in turn sustains or grows a sport.'

From Champion of Champions to one of the world's top cricket commentators to Team India's most successful Test cricket coach, Ravi Shastri has an incomparable perspective when it comes to cricket. In Stargazing: The Players in My Life, his upcoming book by HarperCollins PublishersIndia, he looks back at the extraordinary talent he has encountered over the years.

Who is the former Indian captain who didn't do full justice to his talent? Or that bruising bowler who went on to become a best friend? What was the most important lesson the legendary Clive Lloyd taught him? What did he want to tell M.S. Dhoni, but didn't, when the latter announced his decision to retire? How does he set aside his personal bond with Virat Kohli in his role as coach?

Read all about it and more in Stargazing, where Shastri shares never-before-revealed anecdotes and insights about illustrious champions from across the globe who have impressed and inspired him.

Spanning decades of cricket and featuring the best of the best including Sir Gary Sobers, Tiger Pataudi, Gundappa Viswanath, Imran Khan, Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Malcolm Marshall, Arjuna Ranatunga, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, among others. This is an incomparable and unmatchable perspective on cricket, a game this nation follows and loves.

Toying with the idea of writing about cricketers - past and current - whom he's admired, enjoyed playing with/against or watching, and learnt from, since 2016, this is Shastri's first book. He says, 'I've had the privilege to play against, watch as well as commentate, and now coach, some of the greatest cricketers to ever walk out on the pitch. I'm very pleased to be sharing my stories, a glimpse into my exciting life involved with cricket, in this book published by HarperCollins India.'

Shastri's own career has been nothing short of exemplary. Just shy of eighteen when he was selected to represent Bombay in the Ranji Trophy, he was then the youngest cricketer to play for the team till Sachin Tendulkar arrived. A year later, he made his Test debut.

The high point of his career came in 1985, when he played a major role in leading India to victory in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia. For his 182 runs and 8 wickets, Shastri was declared 'The Champion of Champions' and gifted an Audi 100 car. His playing career was cut short by knee injury; in 1994, at age thirty-one, he retired from Test and ODI cricket.His second innings, as commentator, began in 1995. Sharp observations, punctuated with wit and humour, ensured he quickly became a favourite in the commentary box.

In 2014, Shastri was appointed India's Team Director and, over the next two years, coached the team to Test series wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa. In 2016, India won the Asia Cup T20. In 2017, he was appointed head coach of India. Credited for building a team with 'a will to win', his term as coach was extended in 2019. Back-to-back wins in Australia - including India's 2-1 series win under the captainship of Virat Kohli in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and India's historic victory in 2021 - added more feathers to his cap, making him the country's most successful Test cricket coach.

He says the players featured in Stargazing are those who not only made runs and took wickets, but also influenced cricket in a big way and drew in more fans with their skills and accomplishments. 'There will, of course, be disagreements with the cricketers I've written about, and that's okay. All selectors must be sufficiently thick-skinned and prepared to take criticism.'

A must-read for every cricket fan, preorder your copy of Stargazing: The Players in My Lifeon Amazon today. For this special book, HarperCollins has a special limited-time offer--early birds will get a digitally signed copy by Ravi Shastri himself.

Order today and get your signed copy!

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)