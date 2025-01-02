SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 2: Aagman India, a leading name in hospitality and tourism, proudly announces the launch of its luxurious Aagman India Camps for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. As pioneers of glamping in India, Aagman India is redefining comfort and convenience for pilgrims with an experience that blends luxury, spirituality, and cultural immersion.

Unparalleled Camping Experience

Aagman India Camps will feature opulent tents equipped with modern amenities, fine dining options, and top-tier hospitality services. Located strategically near the Kumbh Mela grounds, the campsite offers convenient access to sacred bathing areas and key attractions, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

Spiritual and Cultural Immersion

To enrich the spiritual journey of pilgrims, Aagman India Camps will host yoga and meditation sessions, spa services, captivating cultural performances, and interactive workshops. These activities aim to provide guests with a deep connection to the rich heritage and traditions of the Kumbh Mela. To view the gallery and highlights of this unique experience, visit this link.

Bookings Now Open

Bookings for Aagman India Camps during the Kumbh Mela are now open. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options, including deluxe tents and luxury suites. For more details or to make a reservation, visit https://www.aagmanindia.com/ or contact us at +91-9650092284 or sales@aagmanindia.com.

"We are excited to introduce Aagman India Camps as a luxurious and unique hospitality experience for Kumbh Mela pilgrims. Our aim is to provide comfort and convenience, allowing our guests to focus on their spiritual journey while enjoying the richness of this ancient festival," said Sanjay Chhokar, Founder, Aagman Indi

"Our vision with Aagman India Camps is to create a sanctuary where tradition meets modernity. By blending comfort with cultural authenticity, we aim to offer pilgrims a truly transformative experience during the Kumbh Mela, one that they will cherish forever," said Sunil Mendiratta, Co-Founder, Aagman India

About Aagman India

Established in 2008, Aagman India Travel & Living Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer of glamping in India. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, slow travel, and community engagement, Aagman India offers a seamless blend of Indian culture, seasonal cuisines, and immersive experiences rooted in the country's rich heritage. Each Aagman property reflects the essence of experiential travel, bringing India's festivals, traditions, and flavors to life.

