Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd has commissioned its new grinding unit at Sindri in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, adding an additional capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum to the existing 3 MTPA unit.

This takes the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA.

The foundation stone of Sindri grinding unit phase two was laid in December 2019 with an aim to contribute significantly to servicing the growing market, strengthen presence in the eastern region and add value to the business.

The facility will manufacture low-CO2 and environment-friendly cement products, ACC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Strong ambition aimed at deliverance of high performance is what guided ACC to establish the commissioning of the Sindri GU-Phase-II within a record period of nine months despite numerous challenges," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of LafargeHolcim India and Non-Executive Director at ACC Ltd.

A member of the LafargeHolcim Group, ACC is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mixed concrete. It has 6,500 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 retail outlets to serve the customers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)