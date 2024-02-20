PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], February 20: In a significant move that highlights the evolving state of play in airline retailing technology, Accelya, a global leader in flexible, airline-centric software solutions, today announces a major partnership with respected aviation leader, Korean Air. The partnership will enable Korean Air to take control of its retailing and further innovate its leading customer experience with the deployment of Accelya's FLX Platform.

Operating in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for over 40 years, Accelya has been at the forefront of providing advanced financial and modern retailing solutions and currently serves more than 60 leading airlines in the region. With the majority of its workforce strategically based in APAC, Accelya are dedicated to leading the Offer & Order Transformation for airlines in Asia Pacific for both passenger and cargo.

The Accelya FLX Platform, trusted by many of the world's leading airlines, enabled more than half of all global New Distribution Capability (NDC) transactions in 2022, according to data from T2RL, an independent consultancy leader in travel technology and distribution strategy. The platform combines the power of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and the latest advanced technologies to deliver unparalleled scalability and reliability, while enabling airlines to efficiently present millions of retail offers across all channels.

Korean Air will integrate Accelya's NDC and additionally the innovative FLX-Merchandizing module, to deliver personalization and the most relevant offers to customers. Accelya's NDC offering, a core enabler of airline-retail agency connectivity, links airlines with over 50,000 travel agents including the world's largest online travel agents (OTA's) and travel management companies (TMC's). Accelya's advanced NDC capabilities, leveraging the latest 21.3 standard, deliver on average over 30% NDC adoption for partner airlines, bringing improved customer servicing, more ancillary sales and the ability for customers and airlines to benefit from much richer offers.

The FLX-Merchandizing module, running on both Accelya and AWS technologies, fine-tunes customer offerings and experiences. Leveraging the latest technologies, it will enable Korean Air to create, personalize and adjust its offers to better serve travellers across both direct and indirect channels.

"We are delighted to partner with Accelya to enable our modern retail vision and bring powerful innovation to the market for our customers," remarked Yoo Tae Jung, Managing Vice President and NDC Platform Director at Korean Air. "The exhaustive RFP process has highlighted Accelya's technological expertise and flexibility. Our partnership with Accelya, a leader in retail modernization, is a key step in reshaping our retailing strategy."

Sam Gilliland, CEO of Accelya, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Our alliance with Korean Air is built around a shared belief in putting the customer first, making modern and forward-looking technology choices and ensuring airlines are truly in control of their retailing journey and not being held back by legacy 'old world' technology vendors. The deployment of the Accelya FLX platform will provide Korean Air with a clear pathway towards offer and order transformation, empowering them to control their future, with Accelya supporting them every step of the way. "

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global software provider to the airline industry, powering 200+ airlines with an open, modular software platform that enables innovative airlines to drive growth, delight their customers and take control of their retailing.

Owned by Vista Equity Partners long-term perennial fund and with 2K+ employees based around 10 global offices, Accelya are trusted by industry leaders to deliver now and deliver for the future.

The company's passenger, cargo, and industry platforms support airline retailing from offer to settlement, both above and below the wing. Accelya are proud to deliver leading-edge technologies to our customers including through our partnership with AWS and through the pioneering NDC expertise of our Miami based product team.

We are proud to enable innovation-led growth for the airline industry and put control back in the hands of airlines.

For more information on Accelya and its solutions for airlines, visit www.accelya.com

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 111 cities in 40 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 159 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and Twitter@KoreanAir_KE.

