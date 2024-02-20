New Delhi, February 20: The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that there is a possibility of drizzle during the day. Late on Tuesday night, light rainfall was experienced in various areas of the national capital. The IMD said that the city recorded 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 28 degrees. The weather department said that there will be "generally cloudy sky with a possibility of drizzle" during the day. Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall in National Capital, Shallow Fog Covers North India.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city was under the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded in the 'very poor' category standing over 304 and PM 10 reached 148 or 'moderate', while the CO was also at 104, in 'moderate levels', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 7.3 Degrees Celsius, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at Several Stations (Watch Videos).

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 263, which is counted as 'poor' and PM 10 at 142, falling under 'moderate' category. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 303, and PM 10 was at 153.

