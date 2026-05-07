Business News | Acculink CPAs Marks Five Years of Zero Data Breaches: Setting the Standard for Outsourced Accounting Services

VMPL

Albuquerque [New Mexico], May 7: Five years ago, Acculink CPAs was built on a simple but demanding promise: that offshore accounting staffing could be secure, compliant, and genuinely useful to U.S. CPA & Accounting firms without the usual headaches. Five years and zero data breaches later, that promise has held.

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For U.S. CPA, EA, and accounting firms navigating a real talent shortage and rising operational costs, finding outsourced accounting services that are genuinely secure and scalable has been harder than it should be. Acculink CPAs, headquartered in New Mexico with a delivery center in India, was built specifically to change that.

Five Years. Zero Breaches. Full Compliance.

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Security in offshore accounting is not just about having the right certifications on paper. It is about what happens on the floor every single day. Acculink holds full ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and IRS Section 7216 compliance - and behind those certifications sits a dedicated internal IT security team whose only responsibility is protecting client data at every stage of delivery.

The controls are physical as much as they are digital. No phones or personal devices are permitted on the delivery floor. All staff submit personal devices before entering. CCTV surveillance runs across all work areas at all times. USB drives and external storage are strictly prohibited. No data leaves the building on paper or device - period.

IRS Section 7216 - which governs how tax return information can be shared in offshore engagements - remains the number one legal concern for CPA firms considering offshore staffing. Acculink's engagement workflows are built around 7216-compliant consent processes from the very first interaction, removing this barrier before it becomes a problem.

Five years. Zero breaches. Every CPA firm should be asking their offshore partner if they can say the same.

Here is what five years of focused execution looks like at Acculink:

* 300+ accounting professionals across accounting, tax, and bookkeeping

* 63% of talent are from Big Four and top-20 U.S. accounting firm backgrounds

* 100+ CPA firms, accounting practices, and businesses currently served

* 45% reduction in time-to-close and turnaround time reported by client firms

* Zero data breaches across five years of operation

* Full ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and IRS Section 7216 compliance

The Right Talent, Ready From Day One

Staffing is only as good as the people behind it. Acculink gives CPA firms access to professionals across accounting, tax, audit and bookkeeping at every experience level -- each one already trained on the tools U.S. firms rely on daily: QuickBooks, Xero, CCH Axcess, UltraTax, ProConnect, Lacerte, Drake, Karbon, TaxDome, and more.

There are no training cycles.. Every professional integrates into the firm's existing workflow from day one - plug-and-play. Firms get the capacity they need without absorbing quality risk at any level.

"Our clients are not signing up for a trial run," said Agam Shah, Operational Head at Acculink CPAs. "They get certified, secure professionals who fit in from day one - and feel the difference within two weeks."

More Than Staffing

Amanda Williams, Managing Partner at a New York-based CPA firm, put it simply: "We came for staffing help. What we got was a business partner. Our turnaround time dropped by 45% after Acculink helped us restructure our workflows and bring in automation where we needed it most."

Every Acculink engagement includes alongside staffing:

* SOP development tailored to the firm's existing processes

* Workflow automation to reduce manual effort and review cycles

* AI integration advisory to increase throughput without increasing headcount.

About Acculink CPAs

Acculink CPAs is a New Mexico-based offshore accounting staffing firm and provider of outsourced accounting services with a delivery center in India, serving U.S. CPA, EA, and accounting firms. The firm is ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and IRS Section 7216 compliant, backed by a dedicated internal IT security team and five years of zero data breach operations.

www.acculinkcpa.com | Info@acculinkcpa.com | +1 (203) 997-0224

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