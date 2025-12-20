PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: Reaffirming a shared commitment to revitalising India's civilisational wisdom through education, Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., and Mr. Sambhrant Sharma, Executive Board Member, Sri Aurobindo Society, came together at the 2nd International Conference on Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) in School Education - The Panel Series (Virtual), organised by Sri Aurobindo Society.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

The conference marked a significant step forward in the national effort to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems into school education, reflecting the shared vision articulated by Sambhrant Sharma and Acharya Balkrishna. Building on the momentum created by the first edition held in November, which saw the launch of the IKS Charter, India's first framework for responsible and research-informed implementation of IKS in schools, this edition deepened the dialogue on classroom-ready and scalable adoption of IKS.

Through this two-day virtual panel series, Sri Aurobindo Society brought together national and international experts, educators, scholars, and policymakers to explore how India's scientific, philosophical, ecological, and artistic knowledge traditions can be meaningfully woven into contemporary school education. The conference reached nearly 7 lakh teachers across India, while Sri Aurobindo Society's broader education initiatives now engage with over 30 lakh teachers nationwide.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 3,200 Crore National Highway Projects in West Bengal's Nadia District Today.

A key highlight of the conference was the gracious presence of Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.,whose address strongly reinforced the relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in shaping India's educational future. Speaking at the conference, Acharya Balkrishna expressed his deep respect for Sri Aurobindo and his philosophy of Atimanas (Supermind), sharing how Sri Aurobindo's writings and ideologies influenced his thinking from a young age.

Emphasising the scientific relevance of ancient Indian knowledge systems, he said, "Indian Knowledge Systems are not beliefs or assumptions--they are facts, documented and validated through our Shastras. Our ancient knowledge is profoundly scientific, and its relevance is even more critical in today's world. I truly appreciate and fully support the multidimensional work Sri Aurobindo Society is doing to bring this wisdom into modern education."

This edition focused on translating vision into practice through in-depth thematic panels on science and mathematics through IKS, inclusive education, arts and aesthetics, teacher training, experiential learning under NEP 2020, technology and AI in IKS.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Sambhrant Sharma, Executive Board Member, Sri Aurobindo Society, said, "Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into school education is part of our multidimensional effort towards nation-building--by nurturing rooted, aware, capable, and future-ready learners and teachers. We work with 30 lakh teachers across the country, and reaching seven lakh teachers through this conference reflects the growing national momentum toward responsible and meaningful IKS implementation."

This virtual edition marked a significant milestone in scale and outreach. Through live participation, institutional collaborations, and digital dissemination, the conference reached approximately 7 lakh teachers across India.

The conference was organised in partnership with Maharishi International University (USA), Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Bhartiya Shiksha Board, and Future Icons.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)