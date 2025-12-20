New Delhi, December 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crore at Ranaghat in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 66.7 km-long 4-laning of the Barajaguli - Krishnanagar Section of NH-34 in the Nadia District of West Bengal. He will also lay the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the 17.6 km long Barasat-Barajaguli Section of NH-34 in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal,” the statement read. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

I look forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 20th December. At around 11:15 AM, I will attend a public programme in Ranaghat in Nadia district, where development works worth Rs. 3200 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

The projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri and will help to reduce travel time by approximately two hours, ensuring faster and smoother movement of vehicles for unhindered traffic flow, reduced vehicle operating costs, and improved connectivity between Kolkata and other neighbouring districts of West Bengal, as well as with neighbouring countries.

“The projects will also boost the economic growth in the region and will provide impetus to the growth of tourism across the region,” said the statement. Prime Minister Modi, too, made a social media statement regarding the development on Friday. ‘Traditional Medicine Can Help Restore Balance in Life, Health and Work’, Says PM Narendra Modi at Second WHO Global Summit.

“I look forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, 20th December. At around 11:15 AM, I will attend a public programme in Ranaghat in Nadia district, where development works worth Rs. 3,200 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official X handle.

