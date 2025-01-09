Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

To thank ISKCON for this initiative, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), on Thursday.

Speaking about ISKCON's support in offering the Mahaprasad Seva, Gautam Adani said, "Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON."

"With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees. Today, I got the opportunity to meet Guru Prasad Swamiji of ISKCON and I deeply experienced the power of dedication towards seva. In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God," he added.

He also elaborated on collaboration with ISKCON.

"We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON,"

Guru Prasad Swamiji, one of the outstanding preachers of the International Krishna Consciousness Society, said, "The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adaniji outstanding is his humility - he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution. His work inspires us to give back to the society and unite in the service of humanity."

He cited ancient texts and said it duty of every person to undertake tasks which assist others.

"According to our shastras, this is the most wonderful thing that one can do....with our life, with our energy, with our wealth and with our words, we should serve the Supreme, and we are all part of that Supreme," he said.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered to 50 lakh devotees and the meals would be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the Mela area. The Mahaprasad will be distributed at 40 places in the Mahakumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

Golf carts have been arranged for the differently abled, elderly and mothers with children. Five lakh copies of Geeta Saar will also be distributed among the devotees. (ANI)

