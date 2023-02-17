New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer BEML and defence and aerospace firm Bharat Electronics, at the ongoing Aero India 2023, for joint development and production of missile modules, airframes and other mechanical systems for some upcoming missile programme.

During the Aero India 2023 which is being held between February 13-17 2023 at Bangalore, BEML has displayed its defence and aerospace capabilities in the areas of manufacture, assembly and integration of land systems (heavy mobility vehicles, bridging systems and recovery vehicles etc), fabrication of missile modules and space launch vehicle structures, UAVs and aircraft ground handling and support equipment.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023 Messages in Hindi, Images and Greetings.

BEML has signed eleven agreements in total at the Aero India 2023 event, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

It has entered into an MoU with Indian Navy for the development of customised storage and handling system for various types of ammunition; a license agreement with R&DEE, a DRDO organisation for the Transfer of Technology (TOT) for the development and production of demining equipment (TRAWL and TWMP) to be used on T72/T90 main battle tanks.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Slits Son’s Throat With Sharp Weapon, Gets Caught While Dumping Body in Ambernath.

Among others, it has entered into an agreement with Garuda Aerospace where in BEML will be taking up the assembly and integration of drones.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' is being held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The five-day event showcased a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries and an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show also saw participation by think tanks worldwide.

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity to exchange information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)