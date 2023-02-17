Mumbai, February 17: The Thane police recently arrested a man for allegedly killing his son in Ambernath. Police officials said that the accused killed his 11-year-old son by slitting his throat. The incident came to light when the man was trying to dump the body of his son and was caught red-handed by a cops on patrol duty.

According to a report in Times of India, the 35-year-old accused used to live alone with his son in Ambernath. An officer said that the accused had separated from his wife and two children. Cops also found that the man used to odd jobs in order to earn a living. Thane Shocker: Man Kidnaps Two on Suspicion of Stealing His Wife’s Purse in Bhiwandi, Demands Rs 50,000 Ransom From Their Relatives; Arrested.

Sudhakar Pathare, deputy commissioner of police said that the accused killed his son by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. After committing the crime, the accused tried to dispose off his son's body near Badlapur-Ambernath highway, however, he ran out of luck when he was spotted by a police patrol team, who caught him red-handed.

Reports also suggested that the accused was addicted to alcohol, however, police officials did not confirm about the same. After his arrest, the cops are also looking into the alcohol angle in order to know if the accused committed the crime under its influence. The police are investigation the case further as the reason behind the murder is still not known. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Men Arrested for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl, Posing As Police Personnel in Thane.

In a separate incident that took place in Thane, a woman, her minor daughter and a security guard were injured after a man allegedly attacked them with a sickle. Police officials said that the incident took place on Wednesday when the mother-daughter duo were at their farmhouse in Dohala Pada hamlet.

