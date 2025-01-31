Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has created a customs screening room - an advanced inline screening room - in Terminal-2, equipped to enable customs officials to screen arrival baggage quickly and efficiently.

Ahmedabad airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of Adani Group.

Also Read | Best Real Money Online Casinos Canada (2025) - Top 10 CA Casino Websites, Ranked by Experts.

According to a statement from the airport operator Friday, the customs screening room is equipped with a CCTV monitoring system to oversee baggage processing.

The baggage screening system is integrated with advanced x-ray machines operating at 0.5 m/s - a significant increase from the previous 0.12 m/s - leading to a quick baggage reclaim for passengers and increased efficiency of the customs baggage screening process.

Also Read | Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) 2025 Date in India: Know Auspicious Tithi Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Additionally, all international baggage arrival lines have been modified to include a 'reject' line with a diverter for bag acceptance and rejection.

This new concept eliminates delays caused by customs personnel having to stop the conveyor due rejected bags, thereby significantly improving the overall baggage throughput and efficiency of baggage handling.

These enhancements will ease the baggage reclaim process substantially for international arrival passengers, the airport operator said in the statement.

Further, increased x-ray speed and streamlined processes will create a faster and efficient baggage handling system by allowing customs personnel to screen bags directly from the customs screening room, rather than be stationed by the belts.

"This will lead to the processing of a higher volume of baggage in a shorter time, reduce wait times for passengers, and improve the overall travel experience," the statement read.

"SVPI Airport is committed to combining advanced technology and optimised workflows to handle peak travel periods more effectively and ensure that baggage processing remains smooth and efficient even during the busy periods."

The Adani Group had made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and signing concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. They also later acquired a controlling stake in Mumbai airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)