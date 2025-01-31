Ganesha Jayanti is an auspicious day that holds great importance for the devotees of Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganpati. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. As per the Hindu calendar, it is observed on Shukla Chaturthi during Magha lunar month and currently coincides with January and February months in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin from 14:08 pm to 14:31 pm, which will last for 23 minutes. The time to avoid Moon sighting is from 09:29 am to 21:52 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 14:08 pm on February 01, 2025, and will end at 11:44 am on February 02, 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date in India: Get Ganeshotsav Full Calendar With Start and End Dates, Know the Significance of Madhyahna Kala, Rituals and Forbidden Moon Sighting Explained.

According to one tradition, Ganesh Chaturthi is also considered the birthday of Ganesha. This festival of Ganesha is also called the Tilo Chauth or Sakat Chauth in Uttar Pradesh, where Ganesha is invoked on behalf of the son of a family. In this article, let’s know more about Ganesh Jayanti's 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) 2025 Date

Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) 2025 Timings

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin from 14:08 pm to 14:31 pm, which would last for 23 minutes.

The time to avoid Moon sighting is from 09:29 am to 21:52 pm.

The Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 14:08 pm on February 01, 2025 and will end at 11:44 am on February 02, 2025.

Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) Rituals

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They make an image of Ganesha, in symbolic conical form from turmeric or sindhoor powder or some times of cowdung and worship it with great devotion. Devotees immerse the Ganesha idol in water on the fourth day after the festival. A special preparation made of til (sesame seeds) is offered to Ganesha and then distributed to the devotees as prasad for eating. A fast is observed during worship during the day time followed by feasting in the night as a part of the rituals. In addition to fasting on this day, before observing the puja rites for Ganesha, devotees take bath with water mixed with til seeds, after smearing a paste made out of til (sesame) on their bodies. The fast observed on this day is stated to enhance the name and fame of the individual. Devotees observe a fast and break it after Ganesh puja. Modaks, laddoos, and durva grass are offered as prasad.

Magha Shukla Chaturthi (File Image)

Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) Significance

Ganesha Jayanti during Magha month is mainly observed in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. In Maharashtra, Ganesha Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. In most parts of India, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is observed during Bhadrapada month and is known as Ganesha Chaturthi.

Ganesha Chaturthi in Maharashtra is one of the most famous festivals. It is Ganesha Jayanti during Magha month, which is considered the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The main difference between the Ganesh Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals is that the latter festival is observed in the month of August/September.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).