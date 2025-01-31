For every legit Canadian online casino, there are at least three dodgy sites looking to make a quick buck off inexperienced players.

To steer you clear of them, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best real money online casinos Canada has to offer. At the top of our list sits Jackpot City, which features some of the biggest progressive slots in Canada and a downright amazing welcome bonus.

However, each of the listed casinos shines in a different way, so it’s best that you read our reviews to find the perfect one for you. Let’s get started.

Best Real Money Online Casinos Canada

Jackpot City : Best overall

PlayOJO : No wagering requirements

BetOnline : Fantastic live dealer tables

Bodog : Best for online poker

Crownplay : High-payout slots

Kingmaker : Frequent casino tournaments

QBet : Newest casino games

Spin Casino : Big progressive jackpots

Bitstarz : Quickest crypto payouts

Ricky Casino : C$7,500 bonus + 550 FS

In the following sections, we’ll take a deeper look at each real money online casino and review its game selection, welcome bonus, payment methods, and customer support.

1. Jackpot City — Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Over 500 real money casino games

C$1,600 welcome bonus

C$35+ million in progressive jackpot prizes

24/7 chat and email support

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

Cons:

No phone support available

Can’t explore games without an account

Jackpot City launched in 1998 when online casinos were merely a concept. Fast forward 25 years, and this real money online casino is still going strong as the absolute best choice for Canadian players, according to our expert team.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Jackpot City prioritizes quality over quantity with 500+ varied online casino games, including over 50 live games and 400+ online slots, among which are some of the world’s biggest jackpots.

You can play real money blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker while a professional shuffles the cards and directs the action on camera. Needless to say, casino traditionalists find themselves thoroughly spoiled for choice.

The games are powered by 16 cutting-edge software providers, so you can be sure that the quality of each game is up to scratch. Stunning graphics, realistic animations, and immersive sound effects are commonplace.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

You’ll benefit from a generous and straightforward welcome package at Jackpot City. They’ll match your first four transactions dollar-for-dollar up to C$400 each. In total, high rollers can get their hands on up to C$1,600 in casino bonuses. Talk about a great way to get started!

Players get two weeks to meet the wagering requirements (which are only attached to the bonus) and cash their bonus winnings out if they are successful in doing so. You can use your bonus to play non-jackpot online slots and table games.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Jackpot City accepts debit card payments, Interac, eChecks, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Flexepin, NeoSurf, ecoVouchers, and instant bank transfers. You’ll have to deposit C$10 or more to redeem each portion of their four-tiered welcome package.

Although bank transfers and debit card payouts have nominal processing fees attached, e-wallet payments are free of charge. Generally, all transactions are delivered to players within 1-2 business days.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

If you need to get in touch with a representative at Jackpot City, they offer 24/7 chat and email support. Even without a phone line available, they provide excellent customer service. Across the board, our team enjoyed quick replies from professional and courteous representatives.

Live chat is the fastest way to get assistance—you can expect a response within seconds.

>> Claim up to C$1,600 in bonuses [Jackpot City]

2. PlayOJO — Best Canadian Real Money Casino for No-Wager Bonuses

Pros:

80 free spins for new players

No wagering requirements

Over 3,000 games

Exclusive live game shows

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

No traditional deposit bonus

Layout may seem confusing to new players

PlayOJO’s claim to fame is its policy regarding wagering requirements—there aren’t any. Indeed, you can claim bonuses here and use your winnings as you please, without having to work your way through any playthroughs.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

PlayOJO tips the scales with over 3,000 games. You can spin the reels for pocket change or play for seven-figure jackpots, thanks to the casino’s versatile betting limits.

New real money online slots are constantly released as well, ensuring that nothing ever feels stale.

In between spins, you can explore 165+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette. Alternatively, Canadian players can expand their horizons with live game shows like Monopoly and Sweet Bonanza Candy Land.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

On your first deposit of C$10 or more, PlayOJO gives you 80 free spins that you can use on the slot game Big Bass Bonanza.

There are no wagering requirements on this offer or maximum win amount. Whatever you win from those 80 spins is yours to keep and use as you please.

If you become a regular at PlayOJO, you can further benefit from cashback with every bet you place via the OJO Plus program. You can also get a free spin on the Prize Twister at random, which offers various perks like free spins and cash rewards.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

You can use a debit card, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, ecoVoucher, AstroPay, Interac, or Jeton to deposit at PlayOJO. The minimum deposit is C$10 across the board, and there are no withdrawal limits in place.

Even if you want to withdraw as little as C$5—you can do it here.

Payouts via e-wallets are usually done and dusted within 12 hours, while traditional bank transfers can take a few days for processing and delivery.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

PlayOJO’s customer support team is nothing short of fantastic. They’re available around the clock via live chat and email.

Alternatively, there’s a help center that covers most of the questions you might have as a beginner, so this should be the first place you visit to find answers to any pressing questions.

>> Unlock 80 wager-free spins [PlayOJO]

3. BetOnline — Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada for Live Dealers

Pros:

1,000+ real money casino games

100 free spins welcome package

Accepts 16 forms of crypto

Phone, chat, and email support

Over 70 live dealer tables

Cons:

No bonus cash in welcome package

High minimum withdrawal via bank transfer

With a leading selection of live dealer games, BetOnline is the best online gambling site for Canadian players who miss the atmosphere of land-based casinos.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Casino players can explore over 1,000 games at BetOnline, including everything from classic and progressive slot games to live dealers with high table limits and specialty games.

There’s a dedicated category for live casino games, featuring 24 blackjack, 16 roulette, 9 baccarat, 7 poker, and 4 lottery games, along with 18 unique variations.

These tables offer flexible betting limits. If you’re not planning to spend much, you can start with Auto Roulette 1, where bets begin at just C$0.50. On the other hand, high rollers can enjoy VIP Blackjack 2, with wagering limits ranging from C$500 to C$50,000.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

BetOnline offers new players a 100 free spins welcome bonus after making their first successful deposit. You’ll receive 10 spins in a mystery game each day for the next 10 days.

We understand you might feel a bit disappointed that there’s no bonus cash included, but there are plenty of other ways to boost your bankroll, including daily contests, a 100% poker welcome bonus of up to $1,000, and an exciting VIP program.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

BetOnline accepts debit card deposits, bank transfers, MoneyGram, and 16 forms of cryptocurrency.

Credit card deposits come with a fee, and the minimum C$500 payout for bank transfers is not exactly something we’d call beginner-friendly. To this end, it’s best that you use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to play here.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You can get in touch with a representative at BetOnline via phone, live chat, and email. Many of the best online casinos don’t have a number for players to call, which means extra points for this real money casino in the customer support department.

>> Get 100 free spins welcome package [BetOnline]

4. Bodog — Best Canadian Online Casino Real Money Site for Poker

Pros:

24/7 poker room + regular tourneys

Downloadable desktop software

C$600 online casino bonus + 50 free spins

Over 800 real money casino games

Fast crypto payouts

Cons:

Not many table games besides live poker

Poker bonus is unlocked incrementally

Poker is by far the most popular online gambling game to play in Canada, and Bodog is the very best place to use for tournaments and cash games.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Bodog is designed with poker players in mind, offering daily and weekly tournaments that accommodate both low-stakes players and high-rollers with buy-ins starting from C$3 to C$1,000.

The casino lobby comes packed with over 800 games, the vast majority of which are online slots. Table games available include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and a few rare titles like Teen Patti and War.

All these games are also available to try for free as a guest, and each one has a thorough guide on how to play it, how it pays out, etc.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

There’s no promo code required to claim Bodog’s welcome bonus. They match your initial deposit by 100% up to $600, and you also get 50 free spins to use on the Golden Buffalo slot game.

There are no bonus cashout limits in place, and the wagering requirements for the deposit bonus are fairly low at 25x. If you’d rather play online poker than spin through real money online slots, you can claim a 100% up to C$1,000 poker bonus, but you have to unlock it in increments as you play cash games or join tournaments.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Bodog accepts five cryptocurrencies alongside debit card payments and Interac. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Tether to deposit funds.

Notably, new players can withdraw C$10 minimum using crypto or Interac. If you’re cashing out with a direct bank transfer, you have to win at least C$20 before getting paid.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Bodog offers 24/7 chat, email, and phone support. All that said, you can’t access their phone number unless you’re already a registered member. Still, it’s nice to see another real money Canadian casino that accommodates old-school players with a dedicated phone line.

Unlike other Canadian online casinos, Bodog also has an on-site forum that you can use to get in touch with other players, ask questions, or post anything gambling-related.

>> Redeem up to C$600 + 50 free spins at [Bodog]

5. Crownplay — Best Online Casino in Canada for Real Money Slots

Pros:

5,000+ casino games

High-payout online slots

Frequent slot game tournaments

C$4,500 bonus + 450 FS

Weekly casino challenges

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal limits for BTC

No phone support

Crownplay offers the most varied selection of online slots on our list of the best online casinos for real money in Canada – with everything from evergreen 3-reel classics to modern Megaways available.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Slots enthusiasts feel right at home with Crownplay. There are over 1,000 classic and modern online slots to explore, with top games such as Book of Dead, Gold Blitz, Fire Joker, and more.

Needless to say, all these slot machines are developed by industry giants like Play N’ Go, Pragmatic Play, and Microgaming. So, quality is assured regardless of the game you want to play.

Crownplay also stands out with its varied selection of live dealer games by Pragmatic Live, with over 100 different games to explore. We loved playing Gold Saloon VIP Extra and Lightning Storm.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Crownplay’s welcome offer is quite impressive and one of the most generous in the Canadian online casino market.

When you top up your balance with at least C$30, you’ll receive a 100% match up to C$1,500 and 200 free spins. You’ll also get your second, third, and fourth deposits matched, bringing your total to C$4,500 and 450 free spins in the end. That’s a lot of cash to play with, right?

There are many other exciting promotions here, including weekly reload bonuses, 25% live cashback, 10% regular cashback, and more. You can also participate in slot tournaments or complete weekly challenges to earn bonus points.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use MasterCard, Interac, Paysafecard, MiFinity, and Bitcoin to deposit at Crownplay. The minimum deposit is C$30 (C$45 for Bitcoin), while the maximum varies from one option to another.

Once processed, e-wallet and Bitcoin payouts should reflect in your digital wallet within several hours, while bank transfers can take a few more days to complete.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Crownplay’s 24/7 chat and email contact options firmly align with industry standards, but we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on their website. At the very least, our experts received an immediate reply from a real person via live chat.

We also noticed a return email within just 24 hours of reaching out, which bodes well for players with more detailed inquiries.

>> Grab a C$4,500 bonus and 450 spins [Crownplay]

How We Picked the Best Real Money Casinos Canada Offers

Real Money Online Casino Games

The top online casinos in Canada must have an amazing selection of games so that you’re never left without an option, including online slots, table games, live dealers, and even specialties like lottery and bingo.

We prioritized real money Canadian online casinos that offer thousands of games from leading developers like Microgaming and NetEnt. Featuring games from these providers means great graphics across the board, smooth gameplay, and fair outcomes.

Casino Bonuses & Promos

Before you play casino games online in Canada, you benefit from generous incentives, and our job is to make sure these incentives are as good on the inside as they are on the outside.

We’ve checked the fine print of each real money online casino to make sure the bonus wagering requirements are achievable and gave a higher ranking to legit online casinos with lower playthroughs.

Payment Methods

Reputable online casinos in Canada accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, secure e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment methods. We paid special attention to online gambling apps with the largest banking menus, lowest transaction minimums, and fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support

Our top online casinos don’t make it difficult to get in touch with a live agent. We prioritized online casinos in Canada with 24/7 support via live chat and email. Bonus points were given to those that offered a dedicated phone line.

We used the same ranking categories to select the best BTC casino sites with faster withdrawals and more generous bonuses.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Real Money Online Casino Canada Offers?

We’ve reviewed many different high-quality Canada online casinos — so, what exactly makes Jackpot City the best? It’s a legitimate question, and the answer is outlined below.

Unmatched Reputation: Jackpot City launched in 1998, making it one of the oldest Canadian online casinos. You can only survive 25+ years in the game by doing things right, which is exactly what Jackpot City does.

High-Quality Casino Games: Jackpot City packs a surprising amount of variety into 500+ real money online casino games, and stunning graphics and realistic animations make their collection stand out from the crowd.

Generous Welcome Bonuses: New sign-ups can get their hands on a C$1,600 welcome package with their first 4 deposits. The minimum deposit of C$10 to activate this bonus is also beginner-friendly.

Fantastic Customer Support: Jackpot City knows a thing or two about phenomenal customer service. You can get in touch with a live agent on a 24/7 basis via live chat and email. Every agent we spoke to was professional, courteous, and knowledgeable.

Why Should I Gamble with Real Money Casinos in Canada?

There are various benefits that come with using the best real money casinos in Canada rather than visiting a land-based casino. We’ve outlined a few of those benefits below.

More Games: Unlike brick-and-mortar casinos, Canadian online casinos are continuously improving and adding more titles to their library. You can enjoy an endless stream of slot machines, table games, live dealer games, and betting options with our top picks.

Bonuses: On the whole, land-based casinos won’t pay you for walking through the door. The best Canadian real money online casinos make it worth your while to get started. You can receive tons of bonuses and free spins with your first round of real money deposits.

Easy Access: You can put the best online casino games in your back pocket with our top picks. They’re all mobile-friendly, allowing you to enjoy a quick session from anywhere you have cellular service. Online casinos like Jackpot City even host a mobile app for iOS & Android.

Best Real Money Online Casinos Canada — FAQs

Can I Win Real Money Playing Casino Games Online in Canada?

Yes, you can win real money when you play online casino games in Canada. Each site listed in this guide is authorized to accept real money wagers from Canadian players, and all winners are paid out swiftly via a payment method of their choice.

Are Canadian Online Casinos for Real Money Safe to Use?

So long as you’re using a legitimate and licensed online casino in Canada, you can be certain that it is secure. All our top picks are licensed by reputable gambling commissions, so you can rest assured that these sites won’t cheat you.

What is the Best Canadian Online Casino for Real Money?

Jackpot City: Best overall

PlayOJO: Bonuses with no rollover

BetOnline: Top live dealer games

Bodog: Best for poker tournaments

Crownplay: Top choice for online slots

Jackpot City is the best online casino in Canada you can join right now, thanks to its amazing selection of over 500 games by leading developers, mobile casino apps for iOS and Android, and some of the biggest jackpots in Canada.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Casino Sites in Canada

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is the best real money online casino for Canadian players. Its stunning collection of casino games, quarter-century track record, and C$1,600 welcome package earned it the top spot.

PlayOJO: This casino’s claim to fame is its no-wagering-requirements policy on any of its bonuses. New players can get started with 80 free spins and benefit from 24/7 cashback with each bet at PlayOJO. The game library of over 3,000 games won’t hurt anyone, either.

BetOnline: BetOnline is the best Canadian online casino for live dealer games. They feature more than 70 live dealer games with flexible betting limits suitable for all kinds of players. As a newcomer, you can grab a 100 free spins welcome offer.

Bodog: Bodog appeals to sportsbook veterans and seasoned poker players. You can join regular cash games, compete for seven-figure prizes in high-limit poker tourneys, bet on 30+ sports markets, and explore over 800 games. New players can get started with a C$600 bonus.

Crownplay: Crownplay is the proud home of thousands of slot machines, many of which can’t be found elsewhere. You can explore them with a generous C$4,500 welcome package, along with 450 free spins.

How to Sign Up with the Best Real Money Casinos in Canada

If you’re new to online gambling sites, don’t worry – we’ve outlined all the steps you need to take to create an account at Canadian online casinos.

1. Choose an Online Casino

Choose an online casino from our list (our top pick is Jackpot City)

Click the Sign-Up button to start the registration process

2. Create an Account

Select your province

Fill out all the required fields

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click Register to proceed

3. Verify Your Account

Open your email inbox

Look for an email from the online casino

Click the link inside the email to verify your account

4. Play Casino Games Online for Real Money

Navigate to the cashier section once logged in

Opt-in to receive the welcome bonus

Fund your account with C$10 or more

Navigate to the Game Lobby

Choose a game and start playing!

Ready to Play Real Money Casino Games in Canada?

Real money online casinos in Canada make it easy to get started with awesome deposit bonuses, top-quality games, and speedy payouts.

You’ve just learned all the details about the best of the bunch, so it’s time to make up your mind and choose one that fits your needs the most.

Jackpot City is the absolute best online casino in Canada for real money, thanks to its amazing selection of big progressive jackpots and generous welcome package.

Wherever you end up playing real money games, always remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling carries risks, so you should only play within your means.

If you're struggling with a gambling addiction, reach out for help from a professional at the National Gambling Helpline through this phone line: 1-626-960-3500.

All gambling websites and guides on this website are 18+. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal in your area. Not valid in Ontario.

Check these websites for free gambling addiction resources.

