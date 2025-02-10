Paris [France], February 10 (ANI): Gaurav Godhwani, Director and Co-Founder of CivicDataLab said they were using AI for public good and such emerging technology can be harnessed to deal with pressing problems of today.

Talking to ANI on the sidelines of AI Action Summit in Paris, Godhwani, whose organisation was selected to represent India at the summit, said, "I'm hoping India will host the next summit and would take up all the responsibilities from the French government to our country, hoping to talk more about safe and trusted AI."

Also Read | Salman Rushdie Attempted Murder Trial Set to Begin.

"We got selected as the only Indian organisation to present our work at the AI Action Summit (here in Paris). The data for public good, we are now moving towards AI for public good. How do we harness AI for wider citizen participation and some of the pressing problems in India and other countries as well."

His focus area has been more on disaster risk reduction, he said. They are in particular working to harness AI for better climate preparedness and ensure public funds get mobilised for the districts which require more attention and ensure better flood preparedness and response mechanism.

Also Read | Super Earth Discovered: Scientists Discover HD 20794 D Orbiting Sun-Like Star Just 20 Light Years From Earth.

At the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked for France to participate in the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs.

Ramanand, Director at Center for Policy Research and Governance, who is also in Paris for the summit, said India's role in AI technology is very crucial.

"India is representing the global south, real global South. When I am talking about the global South, Global South is not mean economic term. It's a digital term. People who can afford the technology and people who cannot afford the technology, and these emerging technologies requires a lot of investment, a lot of skill," Ramanand told ANI.

He said India has those skills and India can be an emerging and natural leader of the global South.

"The role of India is very crucial for this AI summit. I think that's why India is co-hosting this AI summit," Ramanand added.

He also hoped India will take lead and host next Summit.

Ramanand said his organisation and AI for India is hosting a session focussed on data for development and AI for Global South, on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)