Mumbai, February 10: A newly confirmed super-Earth, HD 20794 d, has been found orbiting in the habitable zone of a sun-like star just 20 light years from Earth. First detected in 2022 by Oxford scientist Michael Cretignier, the discovery of this exoplanet marks a major milestone in the search for Earth-like worlds. After over two decades of data analysis, HD 20794 d’s proximity to our solar system and its potential to support life make it a promising target for future exploration.

With a mass six times that of Earth, HD 20794 d orbits a star similar to our Sun. Its position in the habitable zone — where conditions may support liquid water — gives it the potential for life. Published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the discovery was confirmed through years of data analysis and high-precision measurements from the HARPS spectrograph and its successor, ESPRESSO. Cretignier and an international team painstakingly separated the planetary signal from background noise and instrumental effects to confirm the planet’s existence. Super Earth Discovered! NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Spots ‘Eyeball’ Exoplanet LHS 1140 b That May Have Oceans Making It Potentially Habitable.

Scientists Discover Super-Earth HD 20794 D

Despite its habitable zone location, HD 20794 d’s elliptical orbit presents challenges. The planet’s shifting orbit causes temperature variations as it moves between the inner and outer edges of the habitable zone, complicating its ability to host life. Nonetheless, the planet offers valuable opportunities for future missions, including the Extremely Large Telescope and the Habitable Worlds Observatory, to study its atmosphere for possible biosignatures. Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025 Date: When and Where To Watch First Meteor Display of New Year in India? All Details Here.

“This planet could play a pivotal role in future missions,” said Cretignier. “Its proximity and unusual orbit make it an exciting target for further research, especially as we continue to search for Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).