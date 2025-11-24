AI with a Human Heart: How Kissht Keeps People at the Center of Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: For Kissht, Artificial Intelligence is not just about precision or automation. It is about enabling better understanding, fairer decisions, and more meaningful customer experiences. Founded by Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, Kissht was built on the belief that technology should serve people, not the other way around. Their philosophy, combining discipline, empathy, and innovation, continues to guide how the company uses AI across every aspect of its business.

Kissht's AI-based underwriting framework reflects this vision. It analyses alternative data, financial patterns, and behavioural insights to assess creditworthiness swiftly and responsibly. Each model is designed to recognise genuine intent and affordability, enabling access to formal credit for a broader set of consumers. Human oversight and data transparency ensure that lending decisions are both inclusive and accountable.

In product design, AI enables personalisation that feels intuitive and transparent. The platform anticipates customer needs, recommends relevant loan products, and designs repayment journeys that are simple and supportive. By combining data-driven precision with a user-first mindset, Kissht ensures that every experience aligns with its mission to make credit easy to understand and effortless to use.

In customer support, AI enhances responsiveness without compromising warmth. Intelligent systems manage routine queries efficiently, while complex or sensitive concerns are handled by trained executives who bring empathy, context, and reassurance. The integration of AI and human insight ensures that every customer interaction is efficient, clear, and compassionate.

The same principle drives Kissht's collections model. Predictive analytics identify early signs of repayment stress and guide outreach strategies based on tone, timing, and channel suitability. When personal engagement is required, field officers use AI-generated insights to conduct constructive, solution-oriented conversations. Every contact, digital or in-person, is guided by respect, context, and a commitment to helping customers find a way forward.

At its core, Kissht believes that technology should deepen human connection. By aligning AI with empathy, precision with purpose, and data with integrity, Kissht continues to set new standards for responsible, human-centric digital lending in India.

About Kissht

Kissht (operated by OnEMI Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Ltd.) is a leading digital loan app offering instant, collateral-free personal loan and business loans. By integrating AI-based underwriting, customer-centric design, and empathetic communication both online and in person, Kissht continues to redefine responsible digital lending in India.

