Srinagar, November 24: Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, alleged on Monday that the police had disallowed a peaceful women protest against the rise in electric power tariff and this amounted to 'assault on democratic right of the people'.

Taking to her official X account, Mufti said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Police stopping PDP's Women Wing from holding a peaceful protest against the crushing rise in power tariffs is yet another continuation of the assault on our democratic rights since 2019." J-K: Mehbooba Mufti Moves HC to Seek Repatriation for Undertrial Prisoners, Next Hearing on November 18.

"When even the most peaceful voices are throttled under the pretext of law and order it sends a chilling message that our pain is irrelevant, that our rights are expendable, and that speaking up now carries an unfair cost." "This constant silencing is pushing Kashmiris to the wall, suffocating our hopes, and even our basic demand to be heard. Such relentless suppression leaves deep wounds on an entire community and fosters an overwhelming sense of collective punishment."

Mehbooba Mufti Alleges Police Withheld Women From Holding Protest in Srinagar

The reported 20 per cent increase in electric power tariff during peak hours has evoked sharp criticism from people and the political leaders. Sunil Sharma, BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Leader of the Opposition (LoP) has said that the increase in electric power tariff is another breach of electoral promises made by the National Conference (NC) government. Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Disciplinary Action Against CRPF Jawan for Thrashing Man in J-K's Kulgam.

Interestingly, while the general belief is that the increase in peak hour electric power tariff has been ordered by the Omar Abdullah government, NC Spokesperson and MLA, Tanvir Sadiq claimed that the Chief Minister would never permit this burden on the common man.

Sadiq on X said, "The Omar Abdullah-led government has already taken a clear stand on the proposed 20 per cent peak-hour surcharge. "In a harsh Kashmiri winter, power is a necessity, not a luxury." "The Omar Abdullah–led government will not allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to be burdened with any such unfair and ill-timed proposal." There, however, is no official statement on either the proposed 20 per cent increase in electric power tariff or the withdrawal of any such proposal.

