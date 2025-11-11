PRNewswire

Cape Town [South Africa], November 11: Airtel Money, Airtel Africa's mobile money arm, today announced the launch of its next-generation, cloud-native mobile money platform, powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, across Airtel Africa markets.

Also Read | Aaron Finch Tells Kolkata Knight Riders To Consider Releasing Venkatesh Iyer and Buy Back at Reasonable Price in IPL 2026 Auction.

This strategic deployment marks the beginning of a continent-wide digital transformation program, designed to redefine how Airtel Money delivers financial services to its 49.8 million customers. The rollout, commencing in Kenya, will extend to several other Airtel Africa markets over the coming year.

The new platform enhances operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking a broader range of fintech services and positioning Airtel Money as a complete digital financial ecosystem. With over 50 advanced features and 120+ open APIs, it supports rapid partner onboarding, faster innovation cycles, and the creation of new revenue streams across Airtel Money's pan-African network.

Also Read | MNS To Be Included in MVA? Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Says No Proposal Yet To Include Raj Thackeray-Led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Into the Alliance.

Built on a security-first architecture, the platform incorporates advanced safeguards including federated identity and multi-factor authentication, ensuring trust, resilience, and regulatory compliance for millions of customers. It will enable enhanced user interfaces, self-service capabilities, and smoother international money transfers.

Airtel Money CEO, Ian Ferrao, said, "This is not just a technology upgrade, it's a complete transformation of how we serve our customers. With Comviva's mobiquity® Pay, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready financial ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa."

Comviva CEO, Rajesh Chandiramani, said, "We are proud to partner with Airtel Money on this transformative journey. This cloud-native deployment is a catalyst for accelerating financial inclusion, enabling millions of people to access secure, seamless, and innovative digital financial services. By combining cutting-edge architecture and intelligent automation, we are empowering operators to drive sustainable growth and unlock socioeconomic opportunities at scale."

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with operations in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Airtel Africa's integrated offer provides national and international mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services to 161.1 million customers. The company's strategy is focused on delivering a great customer experience across the entire footprint and increasing digital and financial inclusion to transform lives across Africa, in line with our corporate purpose.

For more information, visit www.airtel.africa/

Contact:

Airtel AfricaEmeka OparahVice-President Communications & CSREmeka.oparah@africa.airtel.com

Hudson SandlerCosmas Butunyi, EugeneNg'ang'aairtelafrica@hudsonsandler.com

Sundeep Mehta sundeep.mehta@comviva.com Mob: +91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)